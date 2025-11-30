Reaves had 38 points (12-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes during Friday's 129-119 victory over the Mavericks.

Reaves torched the nets against Dallas, delivering his fifth 30-plus-point performance through 15 regular-season games. He also tied the team-high mark in rebounds and has chipped in at least eight boards in three straight games. The rising star has scored 22 or more points in six consecutive contests, averaging 28.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game over that stretch. In those six games, he has also shot 59.8 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.