Reaves (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reaves was one of several regulars who sat Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, but the probable tag suggests he's likely to return to the hardwood Saturday and handle his regular workload. Reaves has been forced to step into the role of the No. 2 option on offense due to the absence of LeBron James (groin), and he's averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game since the beginning of March.