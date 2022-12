Reaves logged 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 134-130 loss to the Hornets.

Reaves scored at least 20 points for the fourth time this season and was in double-figures for his third straight appearance. While the second-year guard was efficient from the field, he coughed up three turnovers while dishing out just two assists.