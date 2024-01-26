Reaves accumulated 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 141-132 victory over Chicago.

The Lakers went over 60 percent from the floor as a team in the win, and Reaves deserves credit for missing only one of his eight shot attempts. Although Reaves still shows a lot of variance in his stat lines, he's started every game in January and is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 12 games with the first unit.