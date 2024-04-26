Reaves ended with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals across 41 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference's first round.

Reaves had two subpar showings in the first two games of the series, and even though he bounced back in Game 3, his efforts were not enough to lift the Lakers to victory. Reaves will aim to replicate these numbers in Game 4 on Saturday, as the Lakers need to win to avoid a first-round exit. Reaves is averaging 14.7 points per game in the series while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from deep.