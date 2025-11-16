Reaves accumulated 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 win over the Bucks.

Reaves continues to play at a high level for the Lakers and reached the 25-point mark for the eighth time in his 11 appearances. Having scored at least 24 points in all but one game during the current month, Reaves is firmly entrenched as the Lakers' second-best option behind Luka Doncic, who's leading the league in scoring.