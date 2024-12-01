Reaves (pelvis) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Reaves briefly left Friday's loss against the Thunder, and he's now iffy to play Sunday due to left pelvic contusion. Cam Reddish could be reinserted into the Lakers' starting lineup if Reaves is unable to play. Over his last 10 games, Reaves has averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 33.1 minutes per game.