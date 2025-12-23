Lakers' Austin Reaves: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Reaves has missed his team's last three matchups while dealing with a left calf strain, but he was cleared to return to practice in a limited fashion Monday and has a shot to suit up for Tuesday's clash. The team should have a clearer picture of his availability closer to tipoff.
