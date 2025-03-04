Reaves (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Reaves missed Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a calf issue, and his status remains uncertain heading into Tuesday. The team should have a better idea of his availability after he goes through shootaround and pregame warmups.
