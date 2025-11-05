Lakers' Austin Reaves: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves (groin) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
We'll have a better idea on Reaves' status based on his activity level at Wednesday's shootaround, but if he can get back out there, Jake LaRavia would likely return to the second unit. Marcus Smart could also lose some minutes upon Reaves' return.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Won't play Monday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Double-double against Miami•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Chips in 21 in Memphis•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Career high in assists, hits GW•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Drops 41 points in defeat•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Career performance in win•