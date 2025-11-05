default-cbs-image
Reaves (groin) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

We'll have a better idea on Reaves' status based on his activity level at Wednesday's shootaround, but if he can get back out there, Jake LaRavia would likely return to the second unit. Marcus Smart could also lose some minutes upon Reaves' return.

