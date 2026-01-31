Reaves (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Reaves hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a left calf strain but has a chance to return to action Sunday. The 27-year-old guard will likely operate under a minutes restriction in the short term once he's cleared to play, though his eventual return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent.