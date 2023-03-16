Reaves posted 24 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

The Lakers were missing both Anthony Davis (foot) and LeBron James (foot) against Houston, and it was Reaves who emerged as the team's leading scorer. The second-year guard hit the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season, finishing just one point shy of his campaign-high total. Reaves did much of his work from the charity stripe, where he knocked down a season-high 11 free-throws on 13 attempts. For good measure, Reaves finished one assist shy of his campaign-best mark to cap the all-around strong effort.