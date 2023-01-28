Reaves (hamstring will be re-evaluated Thursday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reaves will thus miss at least the next three contests, and potentially more, as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain. Reaves hasn't appeared in a contest since Jan. 4, leaving the Lakers shorthanded in the backcourt in the meantime. Max Christie and Troy Brown are candidates to continue picking up the slack in his absence, though the impending return of Lonnie Walker (knee) should also serve to shore up the defensive ranks). Thursday against the Pacers looks like Reaves' next opportunity to retake the floor.