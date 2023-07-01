The Lakers signed Reaves to a four-year, $56 million contract Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reaves's impressive playoff run prompted Los Angeles to bring him back long-term. The 25-year-old guard started in all 16 of his postseason appearances and the final 11 games of the regular season. Reaves shot 44.3 percent on 5.5 three-point attempts per game in the playoffs and should provide optimal spacing for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.