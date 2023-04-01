Reaves recorded 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 123-111 victory over the Timberwolves.

Reaves doesn't have as much offensive responsibility as he did a week ago since LeBron James has since returned to the court, but the second-year guard continues to start and play heavy minutes for Los Angeles. Reaves finished third on the team in scoring Friday and was one of three Lakers to knock down multiple triples. The Oklahoma product has scored in double figures in 13 straight contests, and it appears that Los Angeles has committed to him as a starter, as he's been in the opening lineup in each of his past five games.