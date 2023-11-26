Reaves totaled 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 win over the Cavaliers.

The Lakers racked up a hearty 34 assists as a team in the victory, and Reaves led the way with 10. That was a season-high mark for the talented guard and allowed him to notch his third double-double of the campaign. Reaves is in the midst of arguably his best stretch of the season, averaging 17.0 points, 6.8 dimes, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his past four games.