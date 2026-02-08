Reaves finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 105-99 victory over the Warriors.

Reaves came off the bench again for LA, but that did not prevent him from having a very solid game. The Lakers guard followed up a 35-point performance with 16 points, eight assists and five boards. It was also his second time recording two steals in the three games he's played since returning from a calf strain. The lakers next game is the first of a back-to-back, which may call for his current minutes restriction to stay in place.