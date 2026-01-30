Reaves (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a left calf strain, but he's progressing in his recovery and is seemingly nearing a return to action after initially being listed as questionable for Friday's matchup. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Knicks. Until Reaves is cleared to play, Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent will likely continue to see increased minutes.