Reaves (calf) is out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves is getting closer to a return, as head coach JJ Redick previously noted that Reaves would be back before the Lakers' road trip ended Feb. 3. However, the standout wing won't be making his return to the hardwood Thursday night. His absence has opened up more opportunities for Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart. Reaves' next chance to play will come Saturday at Dallas.