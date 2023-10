Reaves (rest) said he'll play in Friday's preseason contest against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After starting the Lakers' preseason opener, Reaves sat out the team's second exhibition for rest purposes. However, it sounds like he'll be back in action Friday and will likely play around 20 minutes again. After a strong postseason, Reaves is expected to garner a starting role to begin the 2023-24 campaign.