Reaves tallied 44 points (13-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes during Thursday's 123-120 victory over Toronto.

Reaves propelled the Lakers to victory by putting together an elite shooting performance. He was dialed in from downtown, connecting for three or more triples for a fourth straight game. This was a nice bounce-back showing out of the Oklahoma product, who was held to 16 points Monday against the Suns. Outside of Monday's dud, Reaves has had his way as a scorer of late, averaging 32.4 points over his last five appearances.