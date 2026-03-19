Reaves produced 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Rockets.

Reaves has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in his last two appearances, and this comes right after a three-game stretch between March 10 and March 14 in which he reached the 30-point threshold each time. Reaves typically has the usage rate of a No. 2 option, but he was clearly the No. 3 in this game since the Lakers rode the hot hands of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, who combined for 70 points. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about Reaves, however, as he'll still remain a top offensive weapon on a red-hot Lakers team going forward.