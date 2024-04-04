Reaves closed Wednesday's 125-120 win over the Wizards with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

It was a good bounce-back performance from Reaves on Wednesday after he finished with just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting against the Raptors on Tuesday. The third-year guard is averaging career highs across most statistical categories this season, though his shooting percentages are slightly down compared to 2022-23. Since the All-Star break, Reaves has averaged 16.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting (including 35.8 percent from three), 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 34.7 minutes per game.