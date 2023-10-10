Reaves had 18 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Monday's 129-126 victory over the Nets.

Reaves was dialed in beyond the arc in Vegas Monday night, and the Lakers hope the trend will continue after they signed him to a four-year, $56 million contract in the offseason. He's expected to be a full-time starter to begin the season, and he'll aim to prove that last season wasn't a flash in the pan for the Oklahoma product. If he has LeBron James' confidence, he'll be a safe bet for optimal production this year.