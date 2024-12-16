Reaves accumulated 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Reaves finished just two assists away from posting a double-double in this tight win over Memphis, and he remains the Lakers' third-best option on offense behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James. That role should give Reaves a decent floor on most games, and he also delivers value in peripheral stats due to his two-way contributions. Reaves has scored over 18 points in the two games he's featured in since returning from a five-game absence to start December due to a pelvic injury.