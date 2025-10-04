Reaves racked up 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two turnovers across 21 minutes in Friday's 103-81 preseason loss to the Suns.

Reaves was cooking from the jump in this one, dropping in 16 of the Lakers' first 26 points, as the go-to guy on offense sans Luka Doncic (rest) and LeBron James (pinched nerve). He'll again be an important piece to this Lakers team this upcoming season and will look to build off his stellar 2024-25 campaign.