Reaves recorded 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 126-116 preseason win over the Warriors.

Reaves was the team's high scorer Sunday, and he did it in an efficient fashion. He has now gone over 20 points in each of his two preseason appearances. Reaves played a typical amount of minutes considering it was a preseason game, but it should be noted that he was clearly labored in his last couple of minutes on the floor. Head Coach JJ Redick said postgame that Reaves took a knee to his lower leg, but he should be fine. Although this is unlikely to impact his outlook for the regular season opener, his availability for Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns is something to monitor.