Reaves delivered 23 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Warriors.

Even though Luka Doncic and Walker Kessler stole the show in this win, Reaves posted a strong line in his own right. His six assists and three combined steals-plus-blocks provided valuable production beyond scoring, reinforcing his multi-category fantasy appeal. With Doncic commanding significant usage, Reaves may experience occasional scoring fluctuations, but his playing time and versatility should support a relatively stable fantasy floor as the Lakers' No. 2 offensive option in most games.