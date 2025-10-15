Reaves totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Suns.

Reaves and Luka Doncic powered the offense Tuesday, each scoring 25 points on efficient shooting. Coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign where he averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 73 regular-season games, the Oklahoma product will look to sustain that level of play as the Lakers aim to contend this season.