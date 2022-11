Reaves finished Friday's 120-114 loss to Sacramento with 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes.

Reaves started the last two games but didn't produce nearly as much as he did Friday, when he hoisted a season-high 12 shots and nailed seven of them as part of his season-high 19 points. Reaves should continue to see ample playing time in the Lakers' backcourt, though his workload could lighten when Dennis Schroder (thumb) returns.