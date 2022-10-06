Reaves in line to start in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Suns, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Reaves will start alongside Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in a smaller lineup for the Lakers on Wednesday. While Reaves is not expected to be in the team's typical starting lineup, Lakers coach Darvin Ham will likely be tinkering with different lineups in the preseason.
