Reaves recorded 28 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 victory over the Pacers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were massive for the Lakers in this title-clinching win, but an argument could be made to say the Lakers wouldn't have won this easily hadn't Reaves delivered such a massive boost with his play off the bench. He came through every time the Lakers needed him, and he finished as the Lakers' second-best scorer behind Davis. Reaves has cleared the 15-point mark in each of his last four outings.