Reaves accumulated nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 loss to the Magic.

Reaves posted his second-lowest scoring mark of the season while failing to hit double-digit points for the first time since Oct. 30 against the Cavaliers. The 26-year-old guard has struggled with efficiency over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 assists while shooting only 34.3 percent from the field across 35.0 minutes per game.