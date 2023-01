Reaves will not play in Friday's matchup with the Hawks due to a left hamstring strain, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when Reaves suffered the injury as he started and played 32 minutes Wednesday, but his absence could be precautionary with Friday's tilt being the first leg of a back-to-back set. Regardless, Kendrick Nunn and Troy Brown (quad) should see more action Friday.