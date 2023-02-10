Reaves contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to the Bucks.

Reaves caught fire in the first half in his second game back from a hamstring injury, tallying 13 points in just 11 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting from the field (including a perfect 3-for-3 mark from long distance). He came back down to earth after halftime but still finished with his highest point total since scoring 20 against Charlotte on Dec. 23. Reaves saw 25 minutes against Milwaukee with the Lakers severely shorthanded, but it remains to be seen how his role will shift once the team deploys its trade-deadline acquisitions, including a pair of presumed new starting guards in D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley.