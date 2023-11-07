Reaves closed Monday's 108-107 loss to Miami with 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes.
The Lakers came up short Monday and had to settle for a loss, but the defeat can't be placed on Reaves' shoulders, as he delivered his best performance of the season -- by a wide margin -- while ending just one assist away from a triple-double. Reaves endured a tough start to the season, but given Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury that should make him at least questionable to face the Rockets on Wednesday, he'd have to handle a bigger role on offense, presumably as the second option behind LeBron James.
