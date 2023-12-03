Reaves finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 win over the Rockets.

Reaves looked more like the 2022-23 version of himself Saturday, making shots all over the floor during the win. He also looked great last Thursday and had put up several double-digit totals with the second unit, but coach Darvin Han doesn't seem ready to put Reaves back in the starting lineup yet. Taurean Prince isn't playing well enough to keep Reaves on the bench, so a change may come sooner rather than later.