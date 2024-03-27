Reaves totaled 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks across 48 minutes in Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime win over Milwaukee.

Reaves and D'Angelo Russell both stepped into expanded playmaking roles while LeBron James (ankle) sat out Tuesday, with Reaves coming through with one of the more efficient scoring lines for the Lakers on a night when the team connected on just 38.9 percent of its field-goal attempts. He appeared to be headed for a much more modest line with the Bucks holding a 19-point lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Reaves scored seven points and four assists in the final period to extend the game to overtime and bolster his statistics. James is expected to be back in action for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, and though Reaves is likely to lose out on some shot attempts and assist opportunities, he's still primed to be a must-roster player for the rest of the season while the 40-32 Lakers remain hopeful to avoid the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.