Reaves is starting at point guard in Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Reaves figures to see a healthy workload, as the Lakers are resting several starters. He is expected to provide depth in the backcourt once the regular season starts.
