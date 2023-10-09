Reaves is set to start Monday's preseason contest against the Nets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Reaves enters the starting lineup after resting during the Lakers' preseason opener on Saturday. He will start alongside D'Angelo Russell with Gabe Vincent heading to the bench.
