Reaves is starting Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Reaves recorded a season-high 19 points during Friday's loss to Sacramento and will be rewarded with his third start in the last four games. Wenyen Gabriel will retreat to the bench during Sunday's matchup.
