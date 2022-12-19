Reaves will start Sunday's game against Washington, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reaves typically plays big minutes off the bench, but with Patrick Beverley (calf) sidelined Sunday, he'll move into the starting lineup for the second time this month. The Oklahoma product is shooting 51.3 percent from the field on the year, but he's a relatively low-volume offensive player who doesn't have much value in most season-long fantasy leagues. With the Lakers entering a back-to-back set, Reaves could make another start Monday in Phoenix should Beverley remain out.