Reaves finished Tuesday's 125-109 win over the Nets with 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 21 minutes.

Reaves wasn't the most efficient from the field during Tuesday's win but did most of his damage from the charity stripe as he led the Lakers' bench in scoring. It was Reaves' first game back since straining his left calf against the Rockets on Christmas Day, and it's worth noting that he was on the floor for the start of the third quarter ahead of Jake LaRavia. It remains to be seen whether Reaves makes his way back into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the 76ers, though even if he does, he'll likely operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back to NBA-level conditioning.