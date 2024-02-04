Reaves notched 22 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 victory over New York.

Reaves is operating with scoring conviction that is a legitimate swing factor in the Lakers' day-to-day success. His re-ignited foul-drawing prowess is yielding 6.6 free-throw attempts across his last five games, which is a huge improvement from the 3.3 free throws he averaged throughout his first 46 appearances this season. He averaged 4.1 free-throw attempts per game last season.