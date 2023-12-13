Reaves notched 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 loss to the Mavericks.
Reaves led all Lakers bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in assists and two dimes short of a double-double. Reaves posted his third game with 20 or more points over his last four games and handed out eight or more assists for the fourth time of the year.
More News
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Shines off bench in title win•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Impresses off bench Thursday•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Strong second half lifts bench•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Solid total from bench•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Scores six off bench•
-
Lakers' Austin Reaves: Registers season-high 10 assists•