Reaves notched 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 loss to the Mavericks.

Reaves led all Lakers bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in assists and two dimes short of a double-double. Reaves posted his third game with 20 or more points over his last four games and handed out eight or more assists for the fourth time of the year.