Reaves finished Sunday's 105-104 win over the Rockets with 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes.

Reaves has thrived since moving to the bench and posted another solid all-around performance. Aside from flirting with triple-doubles twice in the six games he's played off the bench, Reaves has scored in double digits four times in that span. He's averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game since moving to the second unit.