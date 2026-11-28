Reaves finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Friday's 99-96 loss to the Spurs.

Back on the court after a five-game absence due to a bruised heel, Reaves looked fully fit as he set new season highs in boards and made three-pointers. The 28-year-old guard has scored more than 20 points in five straight games in which he's played more than 30 minutes, and his 24.4 PPG and 42.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc on the season would be career highs.