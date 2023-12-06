Reaves produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Suns.

Reaves provided a spark off the Lakers bench in a winning effort, leading the team in threes made while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points. Reaves, who shined in the second half while scoring 16 of his 20 points in the final two quarters, recorded his third game of 20 or more points this season and his first since notching a season-high 23 points Nov. 6 against Miami.