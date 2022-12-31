Reaves produced five points (1-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Friday's 130-121 victory over the Hawks.

Reaves shifted into the starting lineup Friday but was unable to reverse what has been a rough period of games over the past week. Over that period, he has been the 304th-ranked player in standard formats, seeing him return to the waiver wire in many leagues. Based on what we have seen thus far this season, he appears destined to be nothing more than either a stream consideration or short-term addition in certain builds.