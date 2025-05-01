Reaves accumulated 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Reaves played a muted role in Wednesday's loss, once again experiencing shooting woes as the Lakers fell 4-1 to the Timberwolves. The 26-year-old guard struggled with efficiency during the Lakers' first-round series, averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from downtown across 39.4 minutes per game. The rising star had a career-best season in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 34.9 minutes per contest in 73 regular-season games. Reaves is entering the penultimate season of his four-year pact, though he holds a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.